Iran ForMin spokesman: Seizure of oil tanker by Britain could increase tensions in Gulf

While speaking at the state TV in the last hour, Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman called the seizure of the oil tanker by Britain "destructive" and argued that this development could increase tensions in the Gulf.

" Tehran will not accept the illegal seizure of its oil tanker by Britain," the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Britain's Foreign Office just recently confirmed that its ambassador to Tehran had been summoned and a spokesman for the office said "the ambassador will reiterate Britain's support for Gibraltar's seizure of the ship," per Reuters.

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate didn't show an immediate reaction to these headlines and was last seen trading down 0.7% on the day at $57.