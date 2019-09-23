Iran Foreign Minister Zarif: No new deal before compliance with current one

In response to the joint statement from the UK, France and Germany, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javed Zarif recently crossed the wires. Mr. Zarif turned down any scope of Iran coming back to the 2015 Nuclear Deal.

Key quotes

“European partners to Iran Nuclear Deal have failed to fulfil their obligations.”

“No new deal before compliance with current one.”

Fx implications

Although the news should ideally help the oil prices due to its nature of an indirect signal to further geopolitical pessimism, WTI stays modestly changed around $58.60 by the press time.