Iran Foreign Min Zarif: Iran is no longer overlooking violations in the Persian Gulf

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif crossed the wires in the last hour saying that Iran is no longer overlooking violations in the Persian Gulf and that it will leave 2015 nuclear deal with powers if necessary. Reducing compliance is not the same as leaving the deal, Zarif added further.

Meanwhile, traders took little cues from the comments and WTI Crude Oil prices held weaker below the $55.00/barrel mark - with losses of around 1.5% for the day.