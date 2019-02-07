Iran breaches uranium stockpile limit set by nuclear deal

Iran has violated the limit set on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, international inspectors and Tehran said Monday.

Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said it had allowed the stockpile to exceed 300 Kg. Experts believe the move is aimed at putting pressure on the European Union to counterbalance the effect of US sanctions. The US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal last year.

President Trump said on Monday that Iran is playing with fire by breaching the nuclear deal limit. Meanwhile, Iran has reportedly threatened to raise its uranium enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels on July 7.

Iran's moves will likely further heighten tensions across the middle east, making it hard for the riskier assets to cheer the Sino-US trade talks.