IPSOS Mori Poll: Labour narrows gap to just 5 points against Conservatives

According to the latest first full Ipsos MORI telephone poll, support for Labour Party’s leader Corbyn continues to increase, as women and middle-aged voters are deserting the UK PM Theresa May, in the wake of controversies over the “dementia tax” and school meals.

As reporting in Evening Standard, the standing of the parties is Conservatives down four to 45%, Labour up six to 40%, and the Liberal Democrats standing on seven.

On the latest poll release, the GBP/USD pair ran into fresh offers and dropped further to fresh lows of 1.2847.