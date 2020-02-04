Iowa Democratic Party caucus: Results delayed by voting issues - Rabobank

The Rabobank Analyst said that the results of the key Iowa Democratic Party caucus are delayed due to some troubles.

Key Quotes:

“I would also have liked to include the results of the key Iowa Democratic Party caucus, and whether Bernie Sanders beat Joe Biden or vice-versa.

However, inexplicably the result has been delayed by voting issues and “inconsistencies” and instead we have total chaos, with many candidates claiming some form of victory: mayor Pete Buttigeig is saying he won, and even Amy Klobuchar is saying she is doing well vis-à-vis Biden.

President Trump tweeted this was “The sloppiest train wreck in history,” and it takes one to know one; but what a harbinger this is for the upcoming 2020 election at a time of rising lack of faith in the democratic process.”