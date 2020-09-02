Investors should position for the rising odds of President Trump's re-election – JP Morgan

Analysts at JP Morgan say investors should prepare for rising odds of President Trump's victory in the November elections. Betting odds, which earlier had Trump well behind challenger Joe Biden, are now nearly even, accordong to Bloomberg.

Certainly, a lot can happen in the next 60 days to change the odds, but we currently believe that momentum in favor of Trump will continue, while most investors are still positioned for a Biden win.

Implications could be significant for the performance of factors, sectors, COVID-19 winners/losers, as well as ESG.

Important drivers of the election in the coming weeks include developments on the Covid-19 pandemic, which looks like it might subside as the vote nears.