- Gold prices are consolidating the recent correction, with bulls in charge.
- Should fear subside, gold could struggle, although is exposed to a renewed round of panic.
The price of gold in the open on Monday is relatively quiet with the price trading between $1,609.11 and $1,621.24, slightly down at the time of writing at $1,615.33. However, bulls have been in charge of a correction from the mid-March lows and Friday's as COVID-19 continues to spread and play havoc on the global economy.
Throughout last week, rising unemployment in the US saw investor appetite for precious metals rise and we saw a bid in precious metals with the price of gold rallying to US1,620/oz after a far worse than expected payrolls number in the US. More on that here: US NFP Quick Analysis: A grim future partially foretold.
"Signs of the recent tightness in the physical market easing tempered these gains. The average premium of gold coins to spot physical had ballooned out to USD50/oz in late March as the tightness reached its peak," analysts at TD Securities explained. "That has since fallen to a discount of USD50/oz. Nevertheless, strong flows in gold-backed ETF funds show investor appetite for physical gold remains strong." Indeed, the price is moving to territories that will have CTA's shorts getting nervous. However, should the fear subside, then gold may struggle, although the situation is highly fluid.
Fear subsiding, gold to struggle?
"We're not out of the woods just yet in the coming weeks, as our sentiment readings suggest that fear has subsided. It's worth reiterating that gold is a high beta asset to pandemic sentiment into the fear stage of the narrative, as the highly deflationary impulse from containment efforts could send real rates higher," analysts at TD Securities explained, arguing that this leaves gold and other high beta assets exposed to a renewed round of panic.
"It's worth noting that the narrative surrounding COVID-19 is itself highly contagious, as it encourages many repetitions for discussion, involves celebrities, and can easily be surrounded by many parallel narratives (such as the resulting economic fallout). These elements make a narrative highly contagious and can ultimately provide the lubricant for renewed rounds of fear. In this context, the left tail remains fat in precious metals."
Gold levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1613.78
|Today Daily Change
|-4.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1618.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1582.5
|Daily SMA50
|1592.91
|Daily SMA100
|1548.81
|Daily SMA200
|1514.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1626.17
|Previous Daily Low
|1606.62
|Previous Weekly High
|1636.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|1568.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1618.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1614.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1607.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1597.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1588.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1627.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1636.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1646.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips below 1.08 amid weak data, coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading below 1.08 as eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence plunges to -42.9, around the 2008 crisis levels. Encouraging coronavirus headlines kept the euro bid earlier.
GBP/USD under pressure amid concerns about UK PM´s health
The GBP/USD pair is under pressure trading below the 1.2300 level as news that PM Boris Johnson has been hospitalized due to “persistent symptoms,” according to his spokesman. Rumors mounting Johnson is in worse shape than reported.
XRP leads cryptos on the verge of a new bullish trend
XRP/USD crosses the long-term bearish channel ceiling and signals the launch of a new uptrend in the crypto market. Ether should be the positive player in the coming weeks. Market sentiment remains very pessimistic despite the significant improvement in recent hours.
Gold: Bulls remain in control near 2-week tops, around $1640 region
Gold gained positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1638 region during the mid-European session.
WTI rebounds above mid-$27s as investors stay focused on OPEC headlines
Crude oil prices came under strong selling pressure after developments over the weekend revealed that the OPEC+ emergency meeting got postponed to Thursday to give more time to sides to negotiate.