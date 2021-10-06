Invest or position trade FRONTKN with Wyckoff accumulation method [Video]

Find out how to invest or position trade FRONTKEN CORPORATION BHD (FRONTKN) with Wyckoff accumulation structure. Do watch out for the price target projection with Point & Figure projection. Watch the video below:
EUR/USD looks to yearly low under 1.1600, EU/US data, debt ceiling in focus
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.1590, extending Tuesday’s losses heading into the European session on Wednesday. The major currency pair takes clues from the firmer US dollar to direct bears towards the yearly low marked the last week.
GBP/USD eases below 1.3650 ahead of key US data
GBP/USD is closing in on 1.3600, stalling its four-day recovery momentum amid risk-off mood. The US dollar is benefiting from dour mood and the advance in the Treasury yields, as surging energy costs and US debt ceiling woes continue to weigh on the investor sentiment. Renewed Brexit concerns also add to the downside in the cable.
Gold: Bearish consolidation eyes $1,750 on firmer Treasury yields
Gold takes offers around $1,755, down 0.30% on a day, ahead of Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the precious metal drops for the second consecutive day as risk-off mood favors the US dollar. Market players will pay close attention to the risk catalysts.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu price can rally another 100% if it can overcome this barrier
Shiba Inu price has been highly giving to its holders as it nearly tripled in value over the past week. While this run-up might be eye-popping, SHIB can embark on another 100% upswing if it can breach a significant barrier.
US ADP Employment Change Preview: Yes, its all about the Fed
The Federal Reserve has promised a bond taper before the end of the year. There are two FOMC meetings left in 2021, November 3 and December 15. A strong September payroll report, after August’s disappointment, would help cement that announcement for November.