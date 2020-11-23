Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Stock Price and Forecast: Falls alongside markets as renewed COVID-19 fears emerge

NYSE:IVZ sheds 1.50% to close the week as global markets end in the red.

Invesco banks on larger AUM in the coming months as investors brace for market volatility.

Invesco announces an innovative new approach to ETFs.

NYSE:IVZ has nearly clawed back to the levels it was trading at before the COVID-19 pandemic came along, but on Friday the stock dropped 1.50% as global markets sold-off amidst growing cases of COVID-19 around the world. Shares of Invesco closed the most recent trading session at $15.72 which represents a nice steady increase of just under 15% from its recent quarterly earnings call. The recent bump has seen Invesco trade at levels back over its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, but despite all of this the stock has still returned -7.91% to investors over the past 52-weeks.

As we approach what seems like a presidential change in the United States and the ongoing presence of the novel coronavirus, investors are looking for hedges against volatility in the global financial markets. ETFs and mutual funds are two vehicles that investors can use to shield themselves from potential volatility and companies like Invesco are well-equipped to take advantage.

IVZ stock chart

Invesco recently announced it is in the final stages in developing a new, active ETF that is non-transparent where it is proposed that Invesco would publish key data metrics at the end of each trading day. This will allow investors to rack the value and the performance of the fund without Invesco having to disclose which holdings are within the fund. The revolutionary new model is set to be put before the SEC for formal regulatory approval with hopes of bringing it to the markets in the near future.