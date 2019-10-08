Federal Reserve's Kashkari has said that the single best indicator of recessions is the inverted yield curve.
More from Kashkari:
- The yield curve inverts because investors are nervous about future growth.
- The inverted yield curve is a concerning sign; I take the signal seriously.
- The US consumer is doing well, but businesses are reducing investments.
- If Fed were to grow balance sheet again, it would be aimed at smoothing operation of the financial system.
- Fed's policy rate may be near neutral now, or slightly contractionary.
- Yield curve may not be a literal signal of recession, but indicates if fed policy is tight.
- Generally in favour of lower interest rates, but doesn't know how much lower.
- If there were a recession, first thing the fed would do would cut rates to zero, then do QE.
- Policymakers now view quantitative easing as a tool in its toolkit.
FX implications:
The markets are weighing the various negative inputs and the US Dollar is picking up a safe haven bid as the cleanest dirty shirt in the laundry basket. The markets have actually priced in around "15bp of easing at the 31 October meeting and a terminal rate of 0.94% (vs 1.88% currently)," according to analysts at Westpac.
