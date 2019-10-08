Federal Reserve's Kashkari has said that the single best indicator of recessions is the inverted yield curve.

More from Kashkari:

The yield curve inverts because investors are nervous about future growth.

The inverted yield curve is a concerning sign; I take the signal seriously.

The US consumer is doing well, but businesses are reducing investments.

If Fed were to grow balance sheet again, it would be aimed at smoothing operation of the financial system.

Fed's policy rate may be near neutral now, or slightly contractionary.

Yield curve may not be a literal signal of recession, but indicates if fed policy is tight.

Generally in favour of lower interest rates, but doesn't know how much lower.

If there were a recession, first thing the fed would do would cut rates to zero, then do QE.

Policymakers now view quantitative easing as a tool in its toolkit.

FX implications:

The markets are weighing the various negative inputs and the US Dollar is picking up a safe haven bid as the cleanest dirty shirt in the laundry basket. The markets have actually priced in around "15bp of easing at the 31 October meeting and a terminal rate of 0.94% (vs 1.88% currently)," according to analysts at Westpac.