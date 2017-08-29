INSA Poll on German election: Merkel’s Conservatives 37%, Social Democrats 24%By Dhwani Mehta
According to the latest opinion poll conducted by the INSA institute late-Monday, the support for the German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Conservatives Party continues to remain steady at 37% less than a month ahead of a federal election in Germany.
Key Details:
Support for the conservatives stood at 37%, while the SPD held steady at 24%
