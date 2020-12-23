Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (INO Stock) Price Prediction: Plummet continues as Inovio loses the COVID-19 vaccine race

- NASDAQ:INO drops 4.16% despite the NASDAQ hitting new all-time highs.
- COVID-19 vaccine stocks fall after a new variant of the virus is discovered in the UK.
- Inovio desperately clings to survival after striking out in the COVID-19 vaccine race.
NASDAQ:INO has so far been a loser in the historic race to find a vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus as to this point, the race has been dominated by the titans of the pharmaceutical company. On Tuesday, Inovio’s beleaguered stock fell by 4.16% as investors began to shift their focus away from the COVID-19 vaccine sector and back towards big tech as the NASDAQ closed the trading session at a new all-time high. Shares of Inovio have fallen 70% from their 52-week high price of $33.79, and with little optimism over their COVID-19 vaccine candidate at the moment, there is a very real possibility that the stock will dip even lower in the coming weeks.
The entire COVID-19 vaccine sector took a massive hit on Tuesday as reports of a new variant of the virus have been found in the United Kingdom. Ironically, the UK is one of the first sites where vaccines have been administered although preliminary evidence shows that the new strain may be up to 70% more transmissible than the original version of SARS-CoV-2. Biotech firms such as Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) all plummeted on Tuesday as a result, although it is not yet known if the new strain is resistant to existing vaccines.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc stock price news
Inovio is still in its Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials after being hit with a hold order by the FDA for its candidate INO-4800 from September to the middle of November which cost them valuable research and testing time. As a result, Inovio finds themselves lagging their competitors who have already secured multiple deals of millions and even billions of doses of their vaccines to countries all over the world.
