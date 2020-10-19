INO Stock News: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc tumbles again even as broader markets bounce back

- NASDAQ:INO sheds a further 2.95% on Friday as the stock continues to sink.
- Yet no sign that the FDA has loosened its stance on Inovio’s vaccine administrator: Cellectra 2000.
- Recent reports have indicated that although SARS-CoV-2 may be changing, existing vaccine candidates should still be effective.
NASDAQ:INO has continued to trend downwards as the stock dropped another 2.95% to close the week on Friday. From its high point on Tuesday, shares have plunged over 10% to its current price levels of $11.85 as Inovio approaches some of its lowest range of prices over the past six months. Shares have now dropped over 30% during the last month as investors grow weary of the future outlook of Inovio’s stalled COVID-19 vaccine candidate: INO-4800.
It is not only INO-4800 that the FDA had questions about, but the vaccine administrator as well. The Cellectra 2000 as it is named, issues a brief electrical pulse to open small skin pores where the vaccine enters and instructs cells to create the antigen. It remains unclear which part of the administrator the FDA had issues with. Shares have been beatdown ever since Inovio’s COVID-19 vaccine trials were paused and the longer that this goes on, it is likely that we will see the stock continue to struggle.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock
According to a report published by Australian scientists, the ongoing evolution of the COVID-19 virus, also known as SARS-CoV-2, should have little to no effect on existing vaccine candidates. The test the Australian scientists ran actually used INO-4800 on ferrets to test the vaccine candidate’s efficacy against two different strains of SARS-CoV-2. The results from both strains were that the ferrets had good responses to the vaccine in both cases. This can only be seen as good news for all of the horses in the Operation Warp Speed race that is currently underway, although Inovio continues to lag behind its rivals as time goes on.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.1750 on US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is rising to around 1.1750, Hopes for a US stimulus deal have risen, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. They outweigh rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and concerns expressed by ECB President Lagarde.
GBP/USD rises over 1.30 amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 amid hopes that Brexit talks could resume and that the UK would water down the controversial Internal Markets Bill. Rising UK coronavirus cases and Moody's credit downgrade are weighing on sterling.
Gold refreshes session tops near $1911-12 region; upside seems limited
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1910-11 region.
2020 Elections: Seven reasons why this is not 2016, time to focus on the Senate
Polls dismissed then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, and are off the mark also in 2020 – that is the common response to the president's trailing in the polls. One such example is here Handicapping the Presidential Race.
WTI retreats from monthly highs near $41.50 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is off the monthly highs of $41.47, posting small losses around the $41 level, as investors look to take profits off the table ahead of the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting due later on Monday.