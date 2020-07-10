INO Stock News: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. trades flat above the $23.00 mark

- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) extends the consolidation near $23.00.
- US markets are expected to open slightly on the defensive.
Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) keep the apathetic mood at the end of the week and are currently gyrating around the $23.00 area.
While several companies still in the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) is planning to start the Phase 2/3 of the study for its vaccine candidate this summer (pending FDA approval).
On the broader view, US benchmark stock indices are set to open slightly on the defensive on Friday, as concerns over the unabated coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the ongoing recovery seems to have started to worry investors.
INO Stock Quote
As of writing NASDAQ: INO is up 0.39% at $23.36 and faces the next support at $16.92 (monthly high May 20) seconded by $15.68 (55-day SMA) and finally $11.13 (monthly high Jun.8). On the upside, a surpass of $24.99 (weekly high Jul.7) would expose $33.79 (monthly high Jun.23) and then $40.00 (high September 2000).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces after upbeat COVID-19 cure news
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, rebounding from the lows. Gilead reported that its drug Remdesevir substantially reduces mortality among COVID-19 patients. The news boosted stocks and weighed on the dollar. US coronavirus statistics are due out.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.26 as the market mood improves
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the market mood improves and the safe-haven dollar retreats. Investors are shrugging off Brexit concerns and focusing on hopes to cure coronavirus. US COVID-19 statistics are due out.
XAU/USD consolidates daily gains above $1,800
After advancing to its highest level since September of 2011 at $1,818 on Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair staged a correction and briefly dropped below $1,800 on Thursday.
Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance hit the bedrock of the market
Bitcoin tried to regain market share and activated sales in the Altcoin segment. BTC/USD, ETH/USD and XRP/USD are looking for supports and a rebound to push them to new elative highs. The current compression on the XRP/USD chart could trigger an exploding movement.
WTI drops to fresh weekly lows below $39 amid virus risks, IEA forecast
WTI (August futures on Nymex) extends the steep declines seen on Thursday to drops over 1.50% in the European session this Friday. The oil bears breach the 39 level to hit the lowest levels in eight days at 38.76.