INO Stock News: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. trades flat above the $23.00 mark

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) extends the consolidation near $23.00.

US markets are expected to open slightly on the defensive.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) keep the apathetic mood at the end of the week and are currently gyrating around the $23.00 area.

While several companies still in the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) is planning to start the Phase 2/3 of the study for its vaccine candidate this summer (pending FDA approval).

On the broader view, US benchmark stock indices are set to open slightly on the defensive on Friday, as concerns over the unabated coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the ongoing recovery seems to have started to worry investors.

INO Stock Quote

As of writing NASDAQ: INO is up 0.39% at $23.36 and faces the next support at $16.92 (monthly high May 20) seconded by $15.68 (55-day SMA) and finally $11.13 (monthly high Jun.8). On the upside, a surpass of $24.99 (weekly high Jul.7) would expose $33.79 (monthly high Jun.23) and then $40.00 (high September 2000).