INO Stock News: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc set to extend gains with Trump's coronavirus push

- NASDAQ: INO has been extending its gradual rise and is set to continue higher.
- President Trump's push for a coronavirus vaccine is boosting the stock.
- Support and resistance lines are far apart, leaving room for volatility.
Winter is coming – and with it rising coronavirus cases all over the world, raising the need for a vaccine, which NASDAQ: INO is developing. That is the obvious reason for the increase in the firm's shares in the past few days, making their gradual way higher.
Can Inovio Pharmaceuticals extend its gains? The company is based in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state for the presidential elections. President Donald Trump must win there and in other places to clinch re-election, and he is currently trailing in the polls.
Trump suffered his personal episode of COVID-19 and his doctors used Regeneron's experimental drugs to help him battle the virus, sending the stock higher. After returning to the White House, the Commander-In-Chief has been active in pushing forward a vaccine. Will Trump trump INO after doing the same for Regeneron?
Apart from tweeting, Trump can try to influence the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for the rapid approval of a vaccine. Moreover, the White House's Operation Warp Speed (OWS) can grant additional funds to firms working on immunization, boosting their shares.
Inovio has several competitors, some of them in advanced stages. Nevertheless, hopes for a greater push for a vaccine will likely raise all boats.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock
NASDAQ: INO has been on a gradual path of gains, closing at $12.58 on Wednesday. It is set to move higher on Thursday. edging nearly 1% to $12.70 according to premarket data.
At the current price, Inovio is still below the middle of its recent trading range. The peak of $18.52 is the upper band and $9.72 has been the bottom closing price in the past month. The middle point is around $14.12, and an upward break above that level would open the door to a bullish rally.
More Who will be the next president? Markets seem to care more about Congress' actions (for now)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.