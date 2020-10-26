INO Stock News: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. reverses course and closes the week in the red

- NASDAQ:INO continues to struggle as the biotech firm awaits continuation of its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.
- Further analyst downgrade dampens investors optimism in the stock.
- FDA halt continues even as AstraZeneca receives the green light to continue.
NASDAQ:INO has righted the ship after one day of gains on Thursday, as the stock closed down 2.58% during Friday’s trading session to end the week off at $10.95. Unfortunately for investors, Inovio has recently been on a one-way track downwards as the FDA continues to halt its Phase 2/3 clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800 and the delivery device CELLECTRA 2000. Shares are now down 67% off it's all-time highs of $33.79, and the gap is widening between those two price points by the day.
Much publicity was made over the FDA approving Gilead Sciences’ (NYSE:GILD) coronavirus vaccine candidate remdesivir as the first fully approved vaccine for widespread usage in the United States. But the headlines also glossed over the fact that AstraZeneca’s (NASDAQ:AZN) clinical trials were also halted when one of the participants in the Brazil trial tragically passed away. While the trials have been since allowed to resume perhaps inferring that the death was not related to the vaccine, it is yet another strike against AstraZeneca who has already had two pauses of its clinical trials due to adverse effects.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock news
While all of these headlines are interesting when it comes to the race for a COVID-19 vaccine, Inovio investors must be left wondering what it would take for the FDA to resume INO-4800’s trials. As long as these clinical trials remain halted, investors will continue to cut bait as they look towards other players in Operation Warp Speed. A further downgrade from research firm BidAskClub to a sell rating, will undoubtedly further spread the pessimism surrounding this stock.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces with S&P 500 futures, still remains below 0.7150
AUD/USD is back on the bids, heading towards 0.7150 amid a bounce in the S&P 500 futures. Australian dollar’s recovery from last week's lows at 0.7020 has stalled on Monday below 0.7160. All eyes will be on RBA's speakers.
USD/JPY drops in tandem with US dollar, looks to 104.50
The USD/JPY pair extends its retreat below 105.00, tracking the corrective pullback in the US dollar amid a risk reset. The spot rose to its highest level in five days at 105.06 on Monday but erased a large portion of its daily gains during the American trading hours.
Gold remains below key counter-trendline resistance
Gold is not going down without a fight on the short-term time frames. The broader bias remains in the hands of the bears. Gold is under pressure on the weekly and daily chart, but the 4-hour time frame is proving problematic to the bearish case.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $39 ahead of API data
WTI attempts a recovery but not out of the woods yet, as sellers continue to lurk around $38.80 levels amid the cautious market mood. Saudi Oil Minister’s comments, USD retreats support oil. Coronavirus data and API crude stockpiles in focus.
Panic selling can lead to multi-day FX moves
The mood is shifting in the financial markets. With eight days until the US Presidential election, investors are finally growing nervous. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 900 points intraday and typically when there is such an aggressive one day decline, further losses are likely.