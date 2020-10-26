INO Stock News: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. reverses course and closes the week in the red

NASDAQ:INO continues to struggle as the biotech firm awaits continuation of its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

Further analyst downgrade dampens investors optimism in the stock.

FDA halt continues even as AstraZeneca receives the green light to continue.

NASDAQ:INO has righted the ship after one day of gains on Thursday, as the stock closed down 2.58% during Friday’s trading session to end the week off at $10.95. Unfortunately for investors, Inovio has recently been on a one-way track downwards as the FDA continues to halt its Phase 2/3 clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800 and the delivery device CELLECTRA 2000. Shares are now down 67% off it's all-time highs of $33.79, and the gap is widening between those two price points by the day.

Much publicity was made over the FDA approving Gilead Sciences’ (NYSE:GILD) coronavirus vaccine candidate remdesivir as the first fully approved vaccine for widespread usage in the United States. But the headlines also glossed over the fact that AstraZeneca’s (NASDAQ:AZN) clinical trials were also halted when one of the participants in the Brazil trial tragically passed away. While the trials have been since allowed to resume perhaps inferring that the death was not related to the vaccine, it is yet another strike against AstraZeneca who has already had two pauses of its clinical trials due to adverse effects.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock news

While all of these headlines are interesting when it comes to the race for a COVID-19 vaccine, Inovio investors must be left wondering what it would take for the FDA to resume INO-4800’s trials. As long as these clinical trials remain halted, investors will continue to cut bait as they look towards other players in Operation Warp Speed. A further downgrade from research firm BidAskClub to a sell rating, will undoubtedly further spread the pessimism surrounding this stock.