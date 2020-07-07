INO Stock News: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. regains the $21.00 mark and above

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) reverses Monday’s pullback.

NASDAQ: INO seems to be attempting a consolidation around $21/22.00.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) are posting decent gains and manage to return to the boundaries of the $22.00 mark on Tuesday, reversing at the same time Monday’s negative performance.

In fact, the upbeat note in NASDAQ: INO during the premarket activity contrasts with that of the broader US stock benchmark indices, which are expected to open on the negative side reflecting investors’ reassessment of the economic prospect vs. the advanced of the coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding the pandemic, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases A.Fauci warned in an interview that protection of a vaccine may be “finite”.

INO Stock Quote

As of writing NASDAQ: INO is up 1.55% at $21.25 and a surpass of $33.79 (monthly high Jun.23) would expose $40.00 (high September 2000) and then $54.00 (high July 2000). On the other hand, the next support is located at $16.92 (monthly high May 20) seconded by $14.89 (55-day SMA) and finally $11.13 (monthly high Jun.8).