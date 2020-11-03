INO Stock News: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc rebounds as investors await FDA response

- NASDAQ:INO bounced back on Monday adding 1.73% to its stock price.
- Inovio officially submitted a reply to the FDA in regards to its COVID-19 vaccine and delivery device.
- Biotech rival prepares for its vaccine candidate distribution by adding new facilities.
NASDAQ:INO received a small shot in the arm on Monday as investors took the chance to buy back in now that the clock has officially started for the FDA’s response to the Pennsylvania-based biotech firm. The stock climbed by 1.73% to get back over the $10.00 price barrier and closed the trading session at $10.02. The once-popular coronavirus vaccine stock has been on a steep downward trajectory since hitting its 52-week high of $33.79 in late-June and has dropped over 70% in the last four months.
Inovio officially announced that it has responded to the FDA in regards to its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800 and its delivery device, the CELLECTRA 2000. Little is known about why the FDA put a halt to Inovio’s clinical trials, but with Inovio’s response, the FDA now has 30 days to make a decision on whether or not Inovio can continue into the next phase. Similar halts to trials have been seen for companies like AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) due to participants suddenly becoming ill. Despite those issues, the FDA was quick to restart those studies, which adds even more mystery to why Inovio’s decision has been so delayed.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock news
Industry rival and fellow East Coast-based biotech firm Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) received a boost to its stock price today when it announced that it has secured more facilities to prepare for company expansion in support of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. As other participants in Operation Warp Speed continue to progress through their late-stage clinical trials and into production and FDA approvals, Inovio is stuck and losing ground to its competition by the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
