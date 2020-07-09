INO Stock News: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. gyrates around the previous close above $23.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) partially fades Tuesday’s advance.

NASDAQ: INO faces the next resistance at $25.00.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) are trading without a clear direction during the premarket activity and ahead of key weekly data from the US labour market on Thursday.

After clinching fresh monthly tops around the $25.00 yardstick on Tuesday, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) has given away part those gains and is now hovering below $24.00

There are no changes to the scenario around the biotech pharma company, which plans to start the Phase 2/3 of its study for a COVID-19 vaccine (INO-4800) this summer (pending FDA approval).

In the meantime, US benchmark stock indices remain mixed ahead of the opening bell in Wall St., with both the NASDAQ and S&P500 posting modest gains in contrast to the marginal losses seen in the DowJones. As usual, investors continue to gauge the potential economic recovery vs. the impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

INO Stock Quote

As of writing NASDAQ: INO is losing 0.55% at $23.33 and faces the next support at $16.92 (monthly high May 20) seconded by $15.44 (55-day SMA) and finally $11.13 (monthly high Jun.8). On the upside, a surpass of $24.99 (weekly high Jul.7) would expose $33.79 (monthly high Jun.23) and then $40.00 (high September 2000).