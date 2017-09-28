Initial jobless claims data reviewed - Nomura

Initial jobless claims data reviewed - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Nomura reviewed the Initial jobless claims data.
Key Quotes:
"Initial jobless claims increased 12k to 272k for the week ending 23 September, largely reflecting the increase in Florida after Hurricane Irma. The four-week moving average for initial jobless claims now stands at 280k, well above the prehurricane average of 237k."
"However, we expect this spike to be transitory. Most of this increase can be attributed to states affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. For the week ending 16 September, continuing unemployment insurance claims decreased 45k to 1934k.
Overall, while the effect from recent hurricanes has increased aggregate initial jobless claims, we believe the underlying pace of the labor market remains strong. Based on previous hurricanes, initial jobless claims could revert to their earlier average within a month."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.