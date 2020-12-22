Inflation to undershoot central banks’ targets, keeping both policy rates at low levels – Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken’s main scenario is that the powerful disinflationary trends will persist, with inflation continuing to undershoot central banks’ targets for a sustained period. The challenge for monetary policy is thus likely to be avoiding deflation, rather than the reverse. However, a post-COVID-19 era of above-target inflation cannot be ruled out.
Key quotes
“Pressure from low demand and high unemployment in large parts of the world is contributing to keeping a lid on wage inflation, and we expect inflation to be subdued in most parts of the world over the next few years. In the longer-term, different factors will pull in different directions. A post-pandemic era of both deflation and above-target inflation cannot be ruled out.”
“There are many arguments for higher inflation in the coming decade. Central banks explicitly intend to let inflation overshoot their targets. Deglobalisation and ageing population. A prolonged period of combined fiscal and monetary stimulus. Consumption boom.”
“The pandemic may well reinforce the disinflationary trend we have seen in recent decades. Digitalisation boost from pandemic. Disinflationary expectations. A prolonged period of higher precautionary savings. Fiscal austerity in the medium term (2022-24).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains volatile amid Brexit, covid strain uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3360 and quickly recovered ground, amid jittery trading. Brexit talks continue with hope for a compromise on fisheries. The UK and France are working to resolve the border closure, a result of the covid strain fears, which have weighed on markets.
EUR/USD holds above 1.22 amid virus concerns, stimulus passage
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, marginally lower as markets remain concerned about the new virus strain but are calmer. Congress passed the $900 billion stimulus bill. US GDP data is awaited.
XAU/USD slips below $1870 level, fresh session low
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to the $1884 area and has now drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 region, down around 0.50% for the day.
FX Today: Stimulus passage fails to cheer markets amid covid strain concerns, Brexit eyed
The safe-haven dollar is rising as concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 strain weigh on sentiment. Congress passed the stimulus bill as expected. Hopes for a Brexit breakthrough keep the pound afloat. US growth figures and vaccine developments are eyed.
US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects
The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.