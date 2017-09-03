Inflation pressures remain subdued - Draghi

Key highlights from the introductory statement by Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank on 9 March 2017:

Interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time

We'll continue to make purchases under the QE program at €80bln until the end of this month

The cyclical recovery may be gaining momentum

Inflation pressures remain subdued

A very substantial monetary accommodation is still needed

We stand ready to increase our asset purchase program in terms of size or duration