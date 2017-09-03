Inflation pressures remain subdued - Draghi

By Eren ŞENGEZER

Key highlights from the introductory statement by Mario Draghi, President of the ECB, following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank on 9 March 2017:

  • Interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time
  • We'll continue to make purchases under the QE program at €80bln until the end of this month
  • The cyclical recovery may be gaining momentum
  • Inflation pressures remain subdued
  • A very substantial monetary accommodation is still needed
  • We stand ready to increase our asset purchase program in terms of size or duration

 