Inflation outlook over next 2-3 quarters is higher – ECB’s Draghi

At his press conference today, Mario Draghi also noted:

“Should also look at productivity. Performance in recent times has not been sustained”.

“Divergences in the euro zone will be manageable, have decreased and will continue to”.

“Negative and low rates will rise as re3covery picks up”.

“We don’t see any country’s debt as being unsustainable”.

“Haven’t discussed if might hike depo rate before taper”.

"We have proven that the ECB can act independently".