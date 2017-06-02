Inflation is accelerating mainly due to energy prices - ECB's M.Draghi

More from President Draghi:

Monetary policy support still needed for inflation pickup; inflation set to rise over coming years.

QE pace of EUR60B a month from April-December 2017 is confirmed.

Inflation is accelerating mainly due to energy prices; underlying prices pressures remain subdued.

There is no clear sign of sustained inflation convergence.

There is no signs of stretched asset valuations in the euro area.

The benefits of loose policy outweigh side effects.

Over the last 2 years the GDP per capita rose 3%, unemployment at lowest level since May'09, debt/GDP declining.