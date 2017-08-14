Inflation expectations mostly steady - NY Fed - Survey of Consumer Expectations

Inflation expectations mostly steady - NY Fed - Survey of Consumer ExpectationsBy Eren Sengezer
"Results from the July 2017 Survey of Consumer Expectations show that inflation expectations held mostly steady," announced the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday.
Key quotes:
- Median inflation expectations were unchanged at the one-year horizon (at 2.5%) and decreased slightly at the three-year ahead horizon (from 2.8% in June to 2.7% in July)
- Consumers’ outlook for the labor market was largely positive, with unemployment and earnings expectations improving. Household income growth expectations rose to a new series high
- Median one-year ahead home price change expectations declined from 3.5% in June to 3.2%
- Median one-year ahead expected earnings growth expectations increased by 0.1 percentage point in July to 2.6%
- Mean unemployment expectations declined from 36.3% in June to 36.0%
