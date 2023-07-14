Inflation data on Wednesday might only have been a precursor for further Dollar weakness – Commerzbank

It makes sense in my view to also pay attention to second-tier data now, such as US import prices and the US Michigan Index today. Simply in an effort not to miss the trigger for the next downward push in the Dollar.

In case of an increasingly rapid fall in inflation and weakening economic data the market might increasingly rely on key rates not remaining at high levels for a long time whereas rate cuts before the end of the year are becoming increasingly likely. That would cause the USD to ease further.

The inflation data on Wednesday might only have been a precursor for further Dollar weakness. Just imagine what would happen if the next price data surprises to the downside while the economic data also illustrates increasingly clearly that the past rate hikes are having a dampening effect on the US economy – albeit with the expected delay.

After the US inflation data surprised so much on Wednesday the market is likely to pay even closer attention to the price and economic data . Antje Praefcke, FX Analyst at Commerzbank, analyzes USD outlook .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.