Industrial production in September rose slightly in the euro area.

The shared currency seems to be capitalizing on the upbeat data.

The data published by Eurostat on Wednesday revealed that industrial production in the euro area expanded by 0.1% in September to beat the market expectation for a decline of 0.3%. On a yearly basis, the growth rate of industrial production improved to -1.7% from -2.8 in August.

"In the euro area in September 2019, compared with August 2019, production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 1.0% and capital goods by 0.6%, while production of durable consumer goods fell by 0.7%, energy by 0.8% and intermediate goods by 0.9%," Eurostat added in its publication.

The EUR/USD pair edged higher on the upbeat data and was last up 0.12% on a daily basis at 1.1020.