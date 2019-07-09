Indonesia's retail sales rise 7.7% y/y in May – BI Survey

According to the latest survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, Indonesia's retail sales rose 7.7% on the year in May vs. a 6.7% increase seen in April.

Key Details:

April retail sales slowed from a month earlier, mainly due to leaner sales of auto spare parts and accessories, as well as household equipment. The survey predicted that retail sales would grow 9% in May on an annual basis on the back of high demand during Ramadan.

The Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) keeps losses so far this Tuesday, with USD/IDR maintaining its recent trading range below mid-14,000s. At the press time, USD/IDR trades at 14,132.50, up 0.20% on the day.