Indonesia's retail sales rise 6.7% y/y in April – BI Survey (USD/IDR at weekly tops)

According to the latest survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, Indonesia's retail sales rose 6.7% on the year in April vs. a 10.1% increase seen in March.

Key Details:

April retail sales slowed from a month earlier, mainly due to leaner sales of auto spare parts and accessories, as well as household equipment. Retail sales to grow 9% in May on an annual basis on the back of high demand during Ramadan.

The Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) is on a steady decline so far this Friday, sending USD/IDR to fresh weekly tops near 14,310 levels.