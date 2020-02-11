Indonesia's Indrawati: Government to accelerate spending to battle coronavirus impact

All government institutions in Indonesia are asked to boost spending and provide incentives to support the domestic economy to battle the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

"We understand that some sectors are already affected, including tourism, and we saw a drop in industrial (activities) and commodity prices," Indrawati explained.

USD/IDR reaction

As of writing, the USD/IDR pair was trading at 13,665, losing 0.18% on the day.