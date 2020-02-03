Indonesia’s economy to expand in Q4 2019 but coronavirus to hurt 2020 outlook: Reuters poll

According to 21 analysts surveyed by Reuters, a majority of them expect the Indonesian economy to have likely expanded in the final quarter of 2019.

Key Findings:

“The economy to expand 5.04% from a year earlier, a touch quicker than the pace in the previous three months of 5.02%.

For full-year 2019, the median forecast of 14 analysts was for 5.03%, compared with the previous year’s 5.17%.

A smaller pool of analysts predicted growth in Southeast Asia’s largest economy would then pick up to 5.09% this year, though some noted that the coronavirus epidemic in China could hurt the global economy, including Indonesia.

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Indonesia, however.”