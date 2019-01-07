Indonesia's CPI rises 3.28% y/y in June, beats estimates (IDR uninspired)

Indonesia’s annual inflation rate accelerated further in June, according to the latest data published by Statistics Indonesia on Monday.

Indonesian June’s annual inflation rate rose to 3.28% on the year, compared with May’s 3.32% and 3.18% expectations but remained between the Bank Indonesia’s (BI) 2.5-4.5% target range. The annualized core figure arrived at 3.25% vs. 3.12% previous and 3.12% expected.

Meanwhile, the monthly inflation reading for June came in at 0.55% vs. 0.54% expected and 0.68% last.

The USD/IDR cross keeps its recovery mode intact from two-month lows of 14,082 to now trade near 14,110. The Indonesian Rupiah remains uninspired by upbeat Indonesian CPI figures for the month of June.