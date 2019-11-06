Indonesian Vice FinMin: Govt to continue to support economic growth momentum after sluggish Q3 GDP

While speaking at a banking conference on Wednesday, Indonesian Vice Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara said that his government will continue to support economic growth momentum using the state budget, per Reuters.

Additional Quotes:

Indonesia's economic growth at 5.02% in the July-September quarter "should provide optimism because many other countries are slowing more severely".

"We will use the state budget to manage and maintain economic growth momentum.”

"At a time of slowdown like now, we use the state budget as our support."

This comes a day after Southeast Asia's largest economy grew at the slowest pace in over two years.