Indonesian TradeMin Lukita: Rcommends tariffs on EU dairy to fight biodiesel duties

Reuters reports the latest comments from Indonesia’s Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita, as he recommends his inter-ministerial team a 20%-25% tariff on EU dairy products.

The recommendation comes in response to the EU’s plan to impose anti-subsidy duties of 8%-18% on biodiesel.

The USD/IDR pair continues to trade around a flat-line just below the 14,200 mark, as markets weigh in the latest trade headlines.