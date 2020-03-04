Indonesian FinMin Indrawati: US Fed's rate cut could trigger capital inflows

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati predicted on Wednesday, investors will once again buy assets of countries with good economic prospects.

She responded following a rate cut of 50 bps by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), in an emergency move to fight the coronavirus impact on the US economy.

"The external pressure on the interest rate side is reduced by this, so capital owners can see, realistically, opportunities in countries like ours, because we're in a relatively positive state," she noted.