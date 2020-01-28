Indonesian FinMin Indrawati sees Q4 2019 GDP growth at 5.06%

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said Indonesia's economic growth seems to have expanded slightly in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 5.06%.

Key Quotes:

Consumption is likely to have stagnated and public spending weakened.

Full-year 2019 growth was seen at 5.05%, below the government's target of 5.3%.

The government is scheduled to release the official GDP data next week.