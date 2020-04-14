Indonesian FinMin Indrawati: Expect 2021 GDP growth to be between 4.5% and 5.5%

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday, that the government expects 2021 GDP growth to be between 4.5% and 5.5%.

She said that the 2021 inflation is seen within the 2%-4% range.

The government will manage 2021 budget deficit around 3%-4% of GDP, Indrawati noted.

Further comments

Under govt worst scenario, GDP growth in Q2 and Q3 2020 may contract by as much as -2%. Trying to avert a recession.

This comes ahead of the Bank Indonesia’s (BI) interest rate decision due later today at 0730 GMT.

USD/IDR off 4-week lows

USD/IDR has bounced off four-week lows of 15,630 to now trade near 15,660 levels, up 0.26% on the day.