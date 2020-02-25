Indonesian FinMin Indrawati announces nearly $750 mln stimulus package to counter coronavirus impact

On Tuesday, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati rolled out a 10.3 trillion rupiah ($748.55 million) stimulus package, in an effort to cushion the blow of the China coronavirus outbreak on its economy.

The outbreak in China, Indonesia's top trade partner and a major source of investment and tourists, could further weaken Indonesia's growth to 4.7% in 2020, from 5.02% in 2019, Indrawati warned.

Rupiah off seven-week lows

The above announcement offered some respite to the IDR bulls, as USD/IDR eased-off a new seven-week high at 13,907.50 to now trade near 13,882 region, still up 0.13% on the day.