Indonesian Consumer Confidence worsens to 118.4 in Oct, Rupiah off the lows

The latest survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, showed that the country’s Consumer Confidence Index dipped further and arrived at 118.4 in Ocotober when compared to 121.8 booked in September.

The USD/IDR pair dropped from two-day tops of 14,038 despite the downbeat Indonesian data and broad-based US dollar strength. The spot now trades around 14,025 levels, up +0.12% on the day.

Markets now look forward to the Indonesian growth numbers due on the cards later today at 0400 GMT.