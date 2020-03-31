Indonesia unveils IDR 405.1 trln additional stimulus to fight coronavirus impact, USD/IDR hits lows

On Tuesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced 405.1 trillion rupiah of additional spending to cushion the economic shock from the coronavirus crisis.

Further comments

Have signed new regulation in lieu of law on state finances. 2020 budget deficit is estimated to reach 5.07% of GDP vs. the previous estimate of 2.5%. Covid-19 economic stimulus include 3%-point reduction in corporate tax rate to 22%.

USD/IDR reaction

The Indonesian rupiah picked up fresh bids on the announcement of the government’s new economic package, knocking-off USD/IDR to fresh session lows of 16,305.

The spot turned negative on the above headlines, falling further from the daily high of 16,387.50.