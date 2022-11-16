“Oil & gas exports drove overall exports last month while both oil & gas and non-oil & gas imports declined, yielding a wider trade surplus. Overall, Oct’s higher trade surplus was still mainly driven by strong non-oil & gas surplus of USD7.7bn but was offset by an oil & gas trade deficit of USD2bn.”

“The wider trade surplus took place despite exports growth coming in slightly below expectations at 12.3% y/y (consensus was at 13.5%). As such, the widening of last month’s trade surplus can be well attributed to a much slower imports growth of 17.4% y/y viz. expectation of 24.0%. Exports stood at USD24.8bn in Oct (same level per Sep, +0.1% m/m) and imports at USD19.1bn (-3.4% m/m).”

“Oct’s trade surplus came in higher than expected at USD5.7bn and with that, Indonesia’s cumulative trade surplus this year up to Oct 22 widened to USD45.5bn. This is a historical high trade surplus for Indonesia.”

