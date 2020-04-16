Indonesia: Trade results improve on Chinese recovery – UOB

Enrico Tanuwidjaja, Economist at UOB Group, assessed the latest trade balance figures in Indonesia for the month of March.
Key Quotes
“Indonesia reported another month of trade surplus of USD 743mn in March 2020 after seeing USD2.5bn (revised figure) surplus in February. Exports (-0.2% y/y) and imports (-0.8% y/y) growth contracted only slightly, despite global trade disruptions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. On the back of easing COVID-19 concerns in China, Indonesia trade with its main trading partner saw a significant increase; notably in imports which rose by USD1bn to USD3bn from February’s USD2bn.”
“Indonesia's exports contracted by 0.2% y/y in March vs. 11.9% growth in February (revised figure), driven by the decline of oil and gas exports which down by 40.9% y/y vs. -27.9% in the same period… By sector, agriculture exports accelerated by 17.8% y/y, driven by higher exports of medicinal plants, aromatics, and spices; mining exports down by 16.0% y/y; and manufacturing exports grew by 7.4% y/y. By destination, the largest non-oil & gas export in March was to China, valued at USD2.0bn, followed by the US at USD1.6bn and Japan at USD1.1bn.”
“Indonesia’s imports contracted by 0.8% y/y in March 2020 vs. -5.6% in the previous month (revised figure). Imports levels in December was recorded at USD13.3bn, with the non-oil and gas imports amounting to USD11.7bn (March’s -1.6% y/y vs. February’s -7.9%). Meanwhile, oil and gas imports slowed to 5.6% y/y in March vs. February’s 10.0% to USD1.6bn… The import value of consumer and raw-auxiliary goods increased by 10.7% y/y and 1.7% y/y respectively. Meanwhile, the imports of capital goods contracted by 18.0%.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.09 amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, lowe amid USD strength and a mixed market mood. ECB President Lagarde reiterated her commitment to doing whatever it takes. US jobless claims are awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.25 ahead of UK lockdown extension
GBP/USD is trading around 1.25. The UK government is set to extend the lockdowns as coronavirus cases are nearing a plateau. Brexit talks have resumed and jobless claims are eyed.
Cryptocurrencies: Extreme fear kicks off a bullish stampede
Market sentiment collapsed, returning to March lows. The market has launched multiple bullish signals in a strong reaction against extreme fear. Ripple may have the answer to know which side is right in the next few hours.
Gold trades with modest gains, holds steady above $1720 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, above the $1720 level.
WTI jumps back above $20 on expectations of sharp drop in Russian oil products exports
The latest statement released by Russia's St. Petersburg oil terminal, cites that It expects a sharp drop in oil products exports in the next few months due to counter coronavirus measures