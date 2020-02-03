Indonesia to temporarily halt food and beverage imports from China

Indonesia has decided to temporarily halt food and beverage imports from China amid concerns over the virus spreading to the country, Indonesia's Trade Minister Agus Suparmanto told reporters on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

Suparmanto further noted that this measure is likely to remain in place until the virus problem comes to an end.

Indonesian rupiah

As of writing, the USD/IDR pair was up 0.68% on the day at 13,742.5. Earlier in the day, the Indonesian central bank intervened in spot fx, domestic NDF and bond markets with an aim to curb IDR's decline following the sharp drop in Chinese equity markets at the start of the week.