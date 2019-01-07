Indonesia inflation: Headline down, but core up - ANZ

Analysts at Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) banking group (ANZ) offer a quick reaction to the Indonesian CPI report released earlier today.
Key Quotes:
“Indonesia’s headline CPI edged down marginally in June to 3.28% y/y. Although core and volatile food inflation rose, this was offset by lower administered price inflation.
The big picture is that inflation remains under control and comfortably within the central bank’s 2.5-4.5% target band.
We continue to see scope for the policy rate to be lowered by 75bps over the next one year, with the first potentially materializing in July provided that IDR stability is maintained.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops as the USD advances after the trade-truce
EUR/USD has dropped to the low 1.1300s. The USD is gaining ground as markets diminish their bets for a deep rate cut by the Fed after presidents Trump and Xi agree on a trade truce. EU leaders failed to divvy up top jobs.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.2700 amid USD strength, ahead of UK data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 as the USD gain ground across the board. UK Manufacturing PMI is due later. Candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will speak today.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold aims to fill in the gap to $1400 as traders ascertain risk sentiment
Following its gap-down opening to $1387.20 on US-China trade truce, Gold prices recover to $1392.90 as markets evaluate risk concerns amid mixed headlines from Chinese media during the early Asian session on Monday.
Trump and Xi Agree to a Second Trade Truce
The annual G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan between 19 industrial nations and the EU became a single stage this weekend for the discussions between the US and China on their bilateral trade war.