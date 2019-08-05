• “Indonesia’s GDP growth eased slightly from 5.07% y/y in Q1 to 5.05% in Q2, the softest reading in two years.” • “While government spending, private consumption, and net export growth picked up, these were offset by softer investment growth and slower stock-building.” • “The soft Q2 outturn supports our view for further rate cuts. However, the current risk-off sentiment suggests the odds are not in favour of a back-to-back cut at Bank Indonesia’s meeting later this month (22 August).”

