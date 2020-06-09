Indonesia: FX reserves keep the uptrend unchanged – UOB

Enrico Tanuwidjaja, Economist at UOB Group, gives his views on the latest FX reserves figures in Indonesia.
Key Quotes
“Indonesia foreign exchange reserves increased by USD2.6bn to USD130.5bn in May 2020, continuing the upswing from the previous month at USD127.9bn. The latest reserve level was equivalent to 8.3 months of import financing or 8.0 months of imports and payments of government external debt. This is well above the international adequacy standard of around 3 months of imports. Bank Indonesia (BI) considers that the official reserve assets position is able to support the external sector resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability.”
“The increase in May’s foreign exchange reserves was driven by government’s external debt withdrawal and banks’ foreign currency placement in BI. Going forward, we might see a further moderate build-up in FX reserves on the back of capital inflow as foreign investors’ confidence in Indonesia's economy seems getting better… In addition, relatively better market conditions from three months ago also reduced the need for BI to conduct a market intervention. Nevertheless, the downside risks remain as Indonesia continued to record new COVID-19 cases coupled with the possibility of 2nd wave of COVID-19 outbreak in which may result in capital outflows.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovering as equities stabilise
EUR/USD is trading back around 1.1300, neutral for the day. German and French figures disappointed. Caution prevails ahead of the Fed’s decision this Wednesday. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.
GBP/USD falls to 1.2650 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs around 1.27 as the US dollar gains ground and stocks retreat. Optimism about loosening the UK lockdown boosted the pound beforehand.
“Do or die” moment on the crypto board
The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.
XAU/USD extends daily rally to $1,710
The troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $50 last week as the risk rally made it difficult for gold to attract investors as a safe-haven.
WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API
Following a solid recovery seen in the Asian session on Tuesday, WTI (July futures on Nymex) flipped to losses and gave away over $1.5 to test the 37 mark.