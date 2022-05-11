Economist at UOB Group Enrico Tanuwidjaja comments on the latest GDP figures in the Indonesian economy.
Key Takeaways
“The Indonesian economy grew 5.01% y/y in 1Q22, marking a steady start for the year but hardly better than 4Q21’s reading of 5.02%. It was above our forecast of 4.90%. All expenditure components grew except for government consumption, which posted quite a contraction.”
“Household consumption posed fourth straight quarters of positive gains since 2Q21, similarly for investment spending. Since expansionary fiscal policy begun during the start of COVID19 pandemic in 2Q20 and registered strong growth in the next six quarters thereafter, government spending contracted for the first time, marking the start of fiscal consolidation. Exports and imports continue to register double-digits growths in 1Q22, though momentum has slowed to half of that seen in 4Q21.”
“Nevertheless, with upside inflationary pressures posing risks of an all-round recovery in consumer demand, growth momentum is likely to slow in quarters to follow. We keep our GDP growth forecasts of 4.8% for 2022 and 5.0% for 2023.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0600 as Lagarde fans July rate hike bets
EUR/USD is extending recovery gains towards 1.0600, as ECB President Lagarde fans July rate hike expectations. The US dollar takes a breather ahead of the critical US inflation. The upbeat market mood checks the dollar's upward trajectory while Treasury yields keep falling.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2350, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2350, having found buyers near 1.2300. The cable extends gains, as risk sentiment remains in a fairly better spot, weighing down on the safe-haven US dollar. US inflation and Fedspeak remain in the spotlight.
Gold bounces off 200-DMA to regain $1,850, US inflation eyed
Gold Price is looking to extend its recovery from three-month lows of $1,836 in the European session, as it recaptures the psychological $1,850 barrier ahead of the critical US inflation data.
Fear and despair echoes across crypto markets after Terra disaster
BTC price seems to have cauterized the bleed wound after dipping below significant support levels. This brief pause in the big crypto’s downtrend has caused ETH, XRP and other altcoins to rebound violently to the upside.
US April CPI Preview: Has inflation peaked? Premium
Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the CPI, climbed to its highest level in four decades at 8.5% in March. On a yearly basis, CPI is forecast to decline to 8.1% in April.