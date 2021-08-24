Indonesia: Current Account deficit widened in Q2 – UOB

“Portfolio investments maintained net inflows of USD4.4bn, slightly lower than USD4.9bn in the previous quarter, given the persistence of global financial market uncertainty. On the other hand, direct investment rose to USD5.3bn, attributable to the equity capital instruments in line with the improvement in domestic economic outlook.”

“The capital and financial account (which records trade in assets between Indonesians and foreign counterparts) posted a smaller surplus of USD1.9bn in 2Q21 vs. USD5.5bn surplus in 1Q21, driven by higher deficit in other investment account (2Q21’s -USD7.8bn vs 1Q21’s -USD3.5bn); induced by rising repayment on maturing private foreign loans.”

“Trade surplus rose slightly in 2Q21, with the strong exports’ performance (due to stronger demand from main trading partner countries as well as rising international commodity prices) offset by an increase in imports, mainly oil and gas.”

“Indonesia’s current account posted a deficit (CAD) of USD2.2bn (-0.8% of GDP), after posting USD1.1bn (-0.4% of GDP) deficit in the previous quarter. The development was attributable to a higher primary income deficit in line with an increase of yield payments in the form of dividends (which was influenced by improvement in corporate performance during the reporting period). Services trade balance deficit also widened, partly due to increasing transportation services deficit affected by rising import freight services payment.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.