Indonesia Core Inflation (YoY) below forecasts (3.31%) in May: Actual (3.2%)
By
FXStreet Team
Indonesia Core Inflation (YoY) below forecasts (3.31%) in May: Actual (3.2%)
FXStreet
|
33 minutes ago
Indonesia Inflation (YoY) registered at 4.33%, below expectations (4.37%) in May
FXStreet
|
37 minutes ago
Australia’s GDP to see the second contraction in 3 quarters - NAB
FXStreet
|
47 minutes ago
GBP/USD pauses 4-day winning streak ahead of UK PMI, US NFP
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
EUR/USD - ‘Potential Double Top’ ahead of US Non-farm payrolls release
FXStreet
|
56 minutes ago
Trump Administration asks US Supreme Court to reinstate the travel ban - CNN
FXStreet
|
03:31 GMT
Bitcoin poised to end higher for 7th straight week
FXStreet
|
03:07 GMT
SMA cross injuring USD/SEK
FXStreet
|
03:02 GMT
UK PM Theresa May to seek a 'good deal for city' in Brexit talks – City AM
FXStreet
|
02:51 GMT
USD/CNY recovers from 6-month low ahead of US non-farm payrolls data
FXStreet
|
02:44 GMT
Hillary Clinton: Trump's Paris Accord exit a historic mistake
FXStreet
|
02:43 GMT
AUD/USD on a steady recovery path, 0.7400 – a whisker away
FXStreet
|
02:31 GMT
Russia’s Economy Minister: Russia can live forever at $40 oil
FXStreet
|
02:18 GMT
EUR/JPY - Above 125.00, bullish 50-DMA & 100-DMA crossover
FXStreet
|
02:06 GMT
PBOC injects CNY 30 bn via OMOs this week vs net CNY 30 bln drain last week
FXStreet
|
02:06 GMT
USD/CAD buyers could defend SMA crossover
FXStreet
|
02:06 GMT
USD/SGD mid-term buyers gaining momentum
FXStreet
|
02:06 GMT
GBP/USD momentum is supportive for attempt higher
FXStreet
|
02:03 GMT
US Non-farm payrolls preview – Goldman Sachs
FXStreet
|
01:56 GMT
BOJ’s JGB holdings see slowest y/y rise since April 2015 – RTRS
FXStreet
|
01:41 GMT
Load More content ...